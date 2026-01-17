Henry Stokes, aged 27, has been charged with two counts of rape, one of sexual assault, one of actual bodily harm, one of voyeurism and one of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

Stokes, of Poplar Street, Shifnal, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court this morning (Saturday, January 17) and was remanded in custody.

He is due to next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, February 16.