West Midlands man charged with terrorism offences

Wayne Munden from Worcester was arrested in connection with the publication, and sharing, of material between January 2023 and May 2024.

West Mercia Police say the 59-year-old has now been charged with eight offences, which relate to stirring up racial hatred, contrary to Section 19 of the Public Order Act 1986 and three offences contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on January 29.

It follows an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Action Counters Terrorism. If you’ve seen or heard something that doesn’t seem right, trust your instincts and report to police in confidence at gov.uk/ACT."