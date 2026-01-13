‘You are a menace - but I’m determined to break this cycle’: Prolific Telford shoplifter with more than 38 convictions for shoplifting is sent to rehab

Naomi Wilson of High Street, Dawley, Telford was no stranger to the courts when she appeared before Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday (January 12), having previously appeared more than 37 times for over 114 offences.

The 38-year-old had this time admitted 38 charges including multiple counts of stealing from stores across Telford, as well as breaches of court orders and three breaches of a suspended sentence.

The court heard that during this latest bout of shoplifting last year, Wilson stole more than £5,700 of items, which she then went on to sell to pay for drugs.

She had admitted the offences at a court hearing in September.