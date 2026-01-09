Three people Telford police want to speak to over recent shoplifting in the town
Police in Telford have released a series of images featuring three people they wish to speak to in connection with recent shop thefts.
West Mercia Police officers are appealing for help to identify the three people pictured in various stores across the town.
The first image is from Co-op in Donnington at noon on December 28, when items were taken.
The second man pictured was seen on camera at the Co-op in Stirchley at 10am on December 13, when items were taken.
This final image was taken at B&M in Telford at around 2.50pm on December 16, when items were taken.
Anybody with information is urged to email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk