Three people Telford police want to speak to over recent shoplifting in the town

Police in Telford have released a series of images featuring three people they wish to speak to in connection with recent shop thefts.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

West Mercia Police officers are appealing for help to identify the three people pictured in various stores across the town.

This man was pictured in the Co-op Donnington
The first image is from Co-op in Donnington at noon on December 28, when items were taken.

This man was suspected of stealing from the Co-op, Stirchley, Telford
The second man pictured was seen on camera at the Co-op in Stirchley at 10am on December 13, when items were taken.

Have you seen this man spotted in B&M Telford?
This final image was taken at B&M in Telford at around 2.50pm on December 16, when items were taken.

Anybody with information is urged to email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk