Three people Telford police want to speak to over recent shoplifting in the town

West Mercia Police officers are appealing for help to identify the three people pictured in various stores across the town.

This man was pictured in the Co-op Donnington

The first image is from Co-op in Donnington at noon on December 28, when items were taken.

This man was suspected of stealing from the Co-op, Stirchley, Telford

The second man pictured was seen on camera at the Co-op in Stirchley at 10am on December 13, when items were taken.

Have you seen this man spotted in B&M Telford?

This final image was taken at B&M in Telford at around 2.50pm on December 16, when items were taken.

Anybody with information is urged to email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk