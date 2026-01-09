Teenager knocked Shrewsbury mother out as she went to buy baby food - hours after release following arrest for inhaling nitrous oxide on Pride Hill

Callous Shay Evans, 18, took a phone and cash from the woman as she lay on the ground.

Evans, of Whitehouse Gardens, Shrewsbury, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to three charges.

Evans admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft, and possession of a class C drug.

Alexa Carrier told how Evans's shocking attack on a mother on June 20 last year as she walked to the shops for baby food came after he had already been dealt with by the police earlier that day.

Harris had initially been seen by police inhaling from a balloon with a nitrous oxide canister on Pride Hill in Shrewsbury's town centre.

Officers chased the 18-year-old, restrained him and arrested him.

Evans was subsequently dealt with by means of a 'community resolution' and was let go.