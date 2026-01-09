‘It isn’t right’ - Shrewsbury man spared jail after calling off his sex chats with paedophile hunting decoy

Stuart Caunt of Spring Gardens, began his chats on Facebook on June 15 last year when he sent a friend request to the girl, who had described herself as being 14.

Unbeknown to the 34-year-old, the girl didn’t exist and Caunt was actually talking to a decoy set up by a volunteer from a paedophile hunting group.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Wednesday that the unemployed former cleaner’s chats with the decoy began “innocently enough”.

“They began simply by exchanging details,” said Mr Rob Edwards, prosecuting but added that Caunt’s communication with the child became increasingly sexual.