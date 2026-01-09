Five people Telford police want to speak to over recent shoplifting in the town

West Mercia Police officers are appealing for help to identify the five people pictured in various stores across the town.

This man was seen in Boots in Telford's Forge Retail Park

The first picture was taken at the Boots in the Forge Retail Park. At around 7.50pm on December 15 items were taken from the shop.

This man was pictured in the Co-op Donnington

The second images are from Co-op in Donnington at noon on December 28, when items were taken.

This man was pictured in the Co-op in Donnington

This image is also from the Co-op in Donnington and was taken at 2.20pm on December 22 following a suspected theft of items.

This man was suspected of stealing from the Co-op, Stirchley, Telford

The fourth man pictured was seen on camera at the Co-op in Stirchley at 10am on December 13, when items were taken.

Have you seen this man spotted in B&M Telford?

This image was taken at B&M in Telford at around 2.50pm on December 16, when items were taken.

Anybody with information is urged to email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk