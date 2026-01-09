Five people Telford police want to speak to over recent shoplifting in the town
Police in Telford have released a series of images featuring five people they wish to speak to in connection with recent shop thefts.
West Mercia Police officers are appealing for help to identify the five people pictured in various stores across the town.
The first picture was taken at the Boots in the Forge Retail Park. At around 7.50pm on December 15 items were taken from the shop.
The second images are from Co-op in Donnington at noon on December 28, when items were taken.
This image is also from the Co-op in Donnington and was taken at 2.20pm on December 22 following a suspected theft of items.
The fourth man pictured was seen on camera at the Co-op in Stirchley at 10am on December 13, when items were taken.
This image was taken at B&M in Telford at around 2.50pm on December 16, when items were taken.
Anybody with information is urged to email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk