Connor Heneghan, of no fixed abode, was caged for 40 weeks at Telford Magistrates Court after he pleaded guilty to 20 charges of theft from a shop.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

The charges relate to a number of thefts across the town between December 2025 and this month.

The 27-year-old was arrested by officers on Tuesday, January 6 after he stole coffee worth £12 from Tesco Express in Woodside.

Sergeant Rich Jones, from Telford’s town centre team, said: “We’re committed to identifying and arresting repeat shoplifters swiftly to prevent further offences and protect our local businesses.

“Shoplifting doesn’t just cause financial loss, it also affects staff who are left to manage the fallout of these incidents.

“My team will keep working closely with retailers to provide crime prevention support, and ensure those responsible are held to account and put before the courts to face justice.”