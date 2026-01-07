Welsh man who sold chemical online to be sentenced for assisting suicide

Miles Cross, 33, set up his business via an internet discussion forum and interacted under a pseudonym.

Cross joined the site in July 2024 and posted a QR code, which allowed people to order the substance directly from him and pay via his bank account.

The chemical was then sent through the post and led to two people taking their own lives.

When police searched Cross’s address in Wrexham, north Wales, in January 2025, they discovered amounts of the chemical and other paraphernalia.

And police analysis of his seized devices also linked him to the forum, social media profiles and the bank account.

In November, Cross pleaded guilty to four charges of intentionally doing an act capable of encouraging or assisting the suicide of another by supplying a chemical compound.

In one case, Cross was accused of providing chemicals on August 22, 2024 to Ms Shubhreet Singh, 26, who later died in West Yorkshire.

The three other offences, which took place in August and September 2024, relate to people whose names cannot be published because of reporting restrictions.

Cross, of Llys Nantgarw, will be sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday from 9.45am.