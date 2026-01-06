Two plead guilty to Tesco petrol station burglary where £6,400 was taken using E-bikes

Dyfed-Powys Police officers received a report of a burglary at the filling station in Mill Lane, Welshpool, at just before 1.30am on January 2.

CCTV showed two people arrive on e-bikes, gain entry to the building, and remove cash from safes.

Nearly £6,400 in cash was stolen.

Roads policing officers stopped a vehicle believed to be linked to the incident later that day, and two men were arrested.

Two e-bikes were found in the back of the vehicle, along with clothes that matched those being worn by the suspects.

Ashley Owens, 41, of Crosfield Road, and John Bishop, 36, of Ismay Street, both in Liverpool, were both charged with burglary.

Both admitted the charges of when they appeared at Welshpool Magistrates Court today - Tuesday, January 6.

DS Zoe Powell, of Powys CID, said: “This is an example of excellent work between a number of departments within Newtown and Headquarters who all contributed to these charges and early guilty pleas.

“Their work has undoubtedly curbed these travelling criminals from carrying out further offences.”