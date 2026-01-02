Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the burglary at the premises on Mill Lane in Welshpool, believed to have taken place in the early hours of today (Friday, January 2).

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to the incident, saying that around £6,000 had been taken after the front door was smashed.

The forecourt was sealed off this morning, with police vehicles at the scene.

The Tesco petrol station in Welshpool has been taped off by police

A spokesman for the police said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a report of a burglary at the Tesco Petrol Station in Welshpool.

"It’s believed that the incident took place sometime before 1.30am this morning, Friday January 2.

The Tesco petrol station in Welshpool has been taped off by police

"The front door has been smashed, and approximately £6,000 in cash has been stolen from the business.

"Did you see anything or have any information that could help our enquiries? If so, officers would like to hear from you."

People with information can contact officers online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, calling 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.