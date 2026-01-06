Louise Reid's ex-partner even went on trial for the offence and was found not guilty.

Reid, 46, of Maes Myllin, Llanfyllin, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice.

Caroline Harris, prosecuting, said that Reid had responded to a speeding ticket issued by post for a June 2022 offence, by saying that her former partner Tristan Edwards had been driving.

The offence was committed as Reid was driving Mr Edwards's car during a journey on a holiday to Devon.

She signed the papers in Oswestry in August 2022.

The court was told Mr Edwards even faced trial for the offence, and was found not guilty, having insisted he was not responsible when he unexpectedly received a summons to appear in court.

Ms Harris explained that the pair had been together for 18 or 19 years, but had split up in May 2022 - with Mr Edwards returning to the family home some two months later.