Appeal after high street assault in Shropshire border town

West Mercia Police said they are seeking help following the incident in Kington in Herefordshire last month.

Officers say between 9pm and 9.30pm on Saturday, November 15, the victim was assaulted by another man on High Street in the town, sustaining injuries to his face.

The suspect is described as bald, around 5ft 9in tall and of a heavy build. He had two dark grey dogs, thought to be French Bull Dogs, with him which were off the lead at the time.

Officers are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or knows someone matching the description, to please contact PC Nathan Drew by emailing nathan.drew1@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org