Anita Kaur, aged 22, sped past a police car outside the entrance of Tesco Extra in Battlefield, Shrewsbury, before racing off to Telford.

She was caught the next day with cannabis and nitrous oxide.

It came just three weeks after she was handed a two-year driving ban and a 12-month suspended prison sentence for fleeing police at 130mph on the M54.

In her latest round of motoring mayhem, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how police were called at about 8.30pm on July 26 this year by a concerned member of the public, who said they had witnessed a female car driver inhaling nitrous from balloons in the Tesco car park.

Officers observed Kaur’s black Audi, which was driven off at speed.

Dashcam footage was shown to the court of Kaur’s Audi racing past the police car at 25mph on the road which runs across the front of the store, before going to the back of the car park, seemingly searching for an exit that was not there.

Kaur then drove back across the car park to the exit, narrowly missing another car and going the wrong way round the mini-roundabout by the petrol station, turning left to join Battlefield Road.