Oswestry drug dealer in his 60s back in the dock as judge decides what to do with £31,000 of ill-gotten gains

Paul Jones was jailed for 31 months earlier this year after he was busted by police at a house in Oswestry.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that he was dealing to pay off the debts of his drug addict son.

Jones was back in the dock on Friday (December 19) for a Proceeds of Crime hearing.

The court was told that Jones benefitted from the racket to the tune of £31,805.25, and that his current available amount was £27,538.25 - which was the amount seized by police in the raid at an address in Smale Rise.

Judge Deni Mathews ordered for the latter sum to be forfeited, as well as the forfeiture and destruction of drugs, paraphernalia and mobile phones.