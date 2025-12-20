Police appeal after burglary at home in Telford

The burglary took place at a home on Sunnymead, Sutton Hill, and is believed to have occurred between 5pm on Wednesday, December 17, and 10am on Thursday, December 18.

West Mercia Police said access was gained via the rear of the property, and a selection of hand tools and metal pipes were taken.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or or anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area during that time to get in touch.

A spokesperson said: "Please get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 22/115369/25 or by emailing the team at coi.snt@westmercia.police.uk

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."