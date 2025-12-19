Dangerous driver Alfie Smith, aged 19, mounted the kerb as officers tried to box him in, went the wrong way around roundabouts and drove round bends in the wrong lane in the early-hours pursuit.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how an Audi S5 had been detected on an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera in Shifnal in the early hours of June 27 this year.

Police approached the vehicle at about 2.30am but the Audi made off at speed towards Junction 3 of the M54.

They followed the Audi onto the A41 along Wergs Road, Wolverhampton before it turned off into Yew Tree Lane, Tettenhall.

It was doing 43mph in a 30mph zone and went the wrong way round a roundabout before entering Broad Lane.

Police deployed a stinger to burst Smith’s tyres, but he carried on driving even with the tyres punctured.

Officers tried to box Smith nearby in Jeffcock Road, making contact with the Audi.