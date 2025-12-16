New Powys police operation to tackle illegal and dangerous use of e-bikes and e-scooters

The operation comes in response to a significant increase in public concerns, incidents involving individuals utilising such methods of conveyance in crime and anti-social-behaviour.

The initiative includes high-visibility patrols in town centres and other relevant areas such as known high spots relevant to this activity, legality checks on e-bikes to identify illegal modifications, the seizure of uninsured, non-compliant, or dangerous e-bikes and e-scooters, engagement with schools, parents and riders across The Powys Basic Command Unit area.

There will also be partnership work with Powys County Council Trading Standards and e-bike and e-scooter retailers and the use of specialist assets including Selecta DNA Tagging Spray and drones, to support intelligence-led patrols.

Sergeant C.J. Reed 420, Operation lead said: “Motor and mechanically propelled vehicle use, specifically e-bikes and e-scooters, provide an environmentally friendly way to travel, but when used illegally, e.g to travel at excessive speeds, or ride through pedestrian areas, they pose a serious and credible risk to the safety of people and property.

“This dedicated policing initiative will focus on keeping our communities safe by combining education, engagement and enforcement.

“As part of the operation, we have recently seized a number of e-bikes and e-scooters and have processed individuals to court for relevant offences. We will continue to take robust action as we seek to keep our communities safe.”

Members of the public can report concerns via The Dyfed-Powys Police Website,by calling 101 for non-emergencies and 999 in an emergency.