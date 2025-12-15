Ryan Preece and Caroline Bradley, who have eight children, had their home in Ludlow busted by police who found cocaine, a Gucci bag “filled with heroin” and two axes.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that officers raided the property in Rocks Green on June 12 this year after receiving intelligence that drugs were being dealt from there.

They discovered 998g of heroin in the designer bag which, if broken down into street deals, would be worth £99,800.

Officers also found cocaine worth £2,800, the axes, more than £2,700 in cash, a list of customers and several mobile phones.

The phone contained messages indicative of drug dealing.