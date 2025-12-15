Shropshire couple found with £100,000 worth of cocaine and heroin in a Gucci bag along with two axes during a drugs raid learn their fate
A couple who were arrested when they were found with more than £100,000 of class A drugs at their home have faced justice.
Ryan Preece and Caroline Bradley, who have eight children, had their home in Ludlow busted by police who found cocaine, a Gucci bag “filled with heroin” and two axes.
Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that officers raided the property in Rocks Green on June 12 this year after receiving intelligence that drugs were being dealt from there.
They discovered 998g of heroin in the designer bag which, if broken down into street deals, would be worth £99,800.
Officers also found cocaine worth £2,800, the axes, more than £2,700 in cash, a list of customers and several mobile phones.
The phone contained messages indicative of drug dealing.