Arkadiusz Lubisz, aged 43, emerged naked from his home in Telford when police arrived to arrest him after battering his girlfriend and telling her to get out of his house in an unprovoked, booze-fuelled rage.

He also possessed a pistol that fired tear gas, and threatened to “shoot everyone”.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that on the evening of May 13 this year, Lubisz was drinking with a friend and playing the trumpet before he asked his partner to go to the shop and get some more vodka.

She went out for the alcohol, brought it back and left it in the house, before popping out again for about 15 minutes.

When she arrived back Lubisz was on his own.

He opened the door and became “aggressive” to a neighbour, who described him as looking like he was “having a demon”. Lubisz’s partner asked him to go inside and sit down.

Later on she heard a “bang” outside, and found Lubisz had fallen. She brought him inside and assessed injuries to his head, before he fell asleep on the sofa.

Shortly after, he woke up and pushed her against a bathroom door. She tried to calm him down and suggested having a cigarette.

“The defendant was saying he would kill everyone,” said Richard Davenport, prosecuting. “He said he would get the gun and shoot everyone. He said he would shoot them ‘like a bird’. She thought it was a real threat.”

Lubisz’s partner went to bed, but he followed her, grabbed her hair and pulled her “with full strength”.