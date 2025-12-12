Christopher Morgan, aged 41, broke into the property and stole two laptops before jumping out of a bedroom window and running to a bus stop as neighbours tried to stop him.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how Morgan was released from HMP Berwyn in Wrexham on July 9 this year and was getting the train home to Cardiff to see his mother, who is ill with cancer.

He had to make a connection at Shrewsbury railway station, but his train was delayed by two hours.

Rather than wait for his next train, Morgan travelled three miles to Lane End in Bicton Heath, where he broke into a property.

A female neighbour saw what was going on and raised the alarm.