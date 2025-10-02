'She was kind, caring and as a family we are all lost without her' - Family pay tribute as woman found dead on Shropshire border is named

On Saturday, 61-year-old Ann Green from Bromyard was found dead by emergency service crews at Apple Tree Close.

In a statement released today (Thursday) her family said: “We are mourning the loss of a wonderful mum, stepmum, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother.

“Our mum was one of a kind. Always took in everybody as one of her own.

"She was kind, caring and as a family we are all lost without her.

“Losing her has left a great hole in our lives that can never be filled.

“We will now concentrate on grieving as a family and getting her the justice she deserves."

A 54-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Ann Green.

Julian Thomas, of no fixed abode, appeared before magistrates at the weekend, was remanded into custody and was set to appear at Worcester Crown Court today.