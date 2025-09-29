Man charged with murder after 61-year-old woman found dead at property near Leominster

Emergency services were called to a property on Apple Tree Close in Bromyard, near Leominster at around 6am on Saturday (September 27).

A 61-year-old woman was found dead at the scene. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

West Mercia Police has since confirmed that Julian Thomas, 54, and of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court tomorrow (September 30).

West Mercia Police officers remained in the area throughout the weekend as investigations continued.

On Sunday (September 28) Detective Inspector Joanne Delahay said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends who are coming to terms with this tragic event in which a woman has sadly lost her life.

"An incident such as this brings huge concern to the local community and I would like to offer our reassurance that there is no wider threat to members of the public."