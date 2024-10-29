Teenager in 'stable condition' after Telford stabbing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses and have begun carrying out enquires to identify offenders, including viewing CCTV and carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

An 18-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds on King Street in Dawley yesterday after police were called at about 4pm.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment and remains in a "stable condition".

The scene was cordoned off last night after the incident.

The crime scene in King Street on Monday night

In a post this morning, police said local safer neighbourhood officers will remain in the Dawley area with their mobile engagement van throughout the day to offer reassurance to local residents.

Detective Inspector Paul Drury, from Telford CID, said: "Local residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area as officers continue to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the community.

Scene in Dawley where a stabbing happened on Monday evening - King Street, Dawley.

"We are asking anyone witnessed the incident, or has information which could help, to please get in touch with police. If you were driving through the area at the time of the incident, please also consider dashcam footage you might have.

"Please email dl-gcid@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 242i of October 28, 2024, if you think you can help."

Information can also be reported anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.