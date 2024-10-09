Drug dealers admit peddling Class As in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Esten Bennett, aged 30, and Kyle Shropshire, aged 31, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin in Telford between March and May 2022.

Bennett, who appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court via video link from prison, also admitted charges of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin in Telford in July this year.

Recorder Julian Taylor adjourned the sentence of both men to November 29.

Bennett, of Redlands Road, Telford, and Shropshire, of West Street, Leominster, Herefordshire, were both remanded in custody.

Be part of our Silent Crime survey: Click the link to have your say on crime in your neighbourhood