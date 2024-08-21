Car with no tax, insurance or MOT removed as police tackle Shropshire village parking concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officer and community support officer for Bridgnorth, Declan Miller posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page revealing that officers recovered a BMW vehicle yesterday (August 20) in Highley.

The car had no tax, insurance or MOT, and the officer says police monitored 'some of the parking' around the village and left warning leaflets on vehicles that were parked inappropriately.

Police recovered a vehicle in Highley

The police officer says:"We are working hard to tackle your parking concerns in Highley.

"Myself and PCSO Fletcher recovered a vehicle today on Vicarage Lane, for no Tax. The vehicle in question also had no Insurance and no MOT. As well as this, we also monitored some of the parking around the Village and left warning leaflets on vehicles that weren't parked appropriately, offering words of advice to the motorists that we spoke to.

"Inconsiderate or illegal parking can put pedestrians and other road users in danger. It can also create an obstruction for emergency vehicles.

"While some enforcement activity is carried out jointly with partners, (relevant local authority) employ parking enforcement officers to assist with these issues. But often problems can be resolved through raising awareness of the impact or consequences or other practical measures."

The Bridgnorth PCSO says police have been talking to motorists and advising them of the law, liaising with the council's parking enforcement officers, and working with partners to find alternative off-road parking opportunities in the village, particularly near to schools.