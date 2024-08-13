Three men injured in assault at Oswestry pub - police seeking witnesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It happened at about 1.40am on Sunday, August 11 at the Ye Olde Vaults pub on Church Street in Oswestry.

West Mercia Police says two of the three men suffered 'serious facial injuries' and required hospital treatment.

An appeal for information said: "Officers are trying to locate anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it, to help with their investigation.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact police by emailing Detective Sergeant Will Quan on william.quan@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 56i of August 11, 2024."