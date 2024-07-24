Man charged with manslaughter two years after death of 58-year-old in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

David Lane, of Portley Road in Dawley, Telford has been charged with killing Paul Jeffrey Wilkins after and incident in Telford on April 5, 2022.

Mr Wilkins, of King Street, Wellington, died at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford five days later after the incident in Westerdale Close, Doseley.

A man was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of attempted murder, before being released on conditional bail.

Now Lane, aged 46, faces a manslaughter charge. He has been released on bail and will appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 27.

An inquest into Mr Wilkins's death was opened at Shropshire Coroner's Court in late April 2022 but formally adjourned pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Henry said at the time: "Anyone who saw, captured on dash cam or CCTV, or heard anything that could assist officers is asked to please get in touch."