Suspected murder victim identified as inquest into Telford incident opens

Westerdale Close in Doseley. Photo: Google

Paul Jeffrey Wilkins, aged 58, of King Street in Wellington, died at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on April 10, following an incident at Westerdale Close, in Doseley.

Senior Shropshire coroner John Ellery was told that police had been called to an incident at Westerdale Close, in Doseley, on April 5. They had found Mr Wilkins, who was a warehouse operative, requiring care and he was taken to the hospital where he sadly died.

Mr Ellery, sitting at Shirehall in Shrewsbury on Thursday, formally adjourned the full inquest to July 21 this year.

The Shropshire Star reported at the time that police had arrested a 44-year-old man from Telford at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and he was released on conditional bail.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Henry said: "Anyone who saw, captured on dash cam or CCTV, or heard anything that could assist officers is asked to please get in touch."

Speaking last week after the man had been found, a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews found two men at the scene.

Anyone with information can call DS Henry on 01952 214735, or email christopher.henry@westmercia.police.uk.