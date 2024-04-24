Man charged with possession of 'weapons' after police find 'decorative' woodworking tools in his car
A man who had 'decorative' woodworking tools in his car has appeared in court after being charged with being in possession of bladed articles in a public place.
Craig Broadley had taken an axe, spoke shave and a bill hook from the wall of his home while he was suffering a “mental health crisis”, a court heard.
Police later found the items in the 57-year-old's car and charged him.
Broadley of Vineyard Cottages, Longnor admitted three counts of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place when he appeared before magistrates in Telford on Tuesday.
The court was told that his partner had called the police and ambulance service in the early hours of March 7 after Broadley had made threats to harm himself .