Seven-year wait for trial for alleged offence from 2018: 'It is completely unacceptable'

Barrister Debra White's client was 18 when serious allegations were put against him in January 2018 and is now 25 with a trial now due to start in January 2025.

The court heard that the issue was hit by a three year delay caused by covid and is the subject of a retrial.

"It is completely unacceptable," said Ms White as her client stood in the dock at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday.

"He was 18 at the time, he is now 25. The trial date will be seven years to the day.