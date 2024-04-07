Driver handed court bill after using phone on busy interchange
A man has been handed six penalty points and court costs of £191 for using a handheld mobile phone on a busy interchange.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Michal Ruzkiewicz, aged 45, of Harvey Crescent, Arleston, in Telford, changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The court was told that Ruzkiewicz had been driving a Renault Master on the A442 Hollinswood Interchange while using a hand-held mobile phone on July 17, 2023.