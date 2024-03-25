Partner and a baby on the way a 'shining light' for Telford drug dealer who faces judge's sentence

But a Shrewsbury Crown Court judge made it clear to 23-year-old Callum Smith that while he was considering all options for the sentence he would be looking at handing down a suspended custodial sentence because there had been a "wealth of change" in his personal circumstances.

The court heard on Mondaythat the offence had taken place in February, 2020 and Smith, of Bembridge, in Brookside, had already had a taste of life behind bars for another offence in 2021.

Judge Anthony Lowe told the court that there was "nothing to suggest that" Smith had committed any further offences.