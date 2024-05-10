Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The A49 at Ashton, near Leominster, was closed for around 18 hours after a four-vehicle collision that saw a motorcyclist airlifted to hospital.

It happened at around 6.25am on Thursday and involved a lorry, a Triumph Tiger motorbike, a grey Peugeot Partner van and a silver Toyota Avensis.

In the crash, a male motorcyclist suffered injuries that the emergency services say "are serious but not believed to be life-threatening" and was airlifted to hospital for treatment.

Two men, who were the driver and a passenger in the van, had sustained injuries not believed to be serious and were conveyed to Hereford's County Hospital for further assessment.

The A49 was closed for several hours after the incident for emergency resurfacing works. National Highways announced the road had reopened at around 1am on Friday.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or have dash-cam footage of the collision itself, or of any of the vehicles in the moments before the collision.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Dan Barker on daniel.barker1@westmercia.police.uk or 01905716590 quoting incident number 44i of May 9 2024."