One-year driving ban for Telford driver who failed to provide breath for analysis

Dillon Lal, aged 28, of Hyland Lane, had been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis when he was driving in Telford on Saturday December 2, 2023.

Lal was prosecuted at Telford Magistrates Court on January 23.

Magistrates imposed an obligatory one-year ban, fined Lal £350 and ordered him to pay prosecution costs of £135 and a surcharge of £140.