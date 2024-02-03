Bridgnorth man caught with cocaine and almost £1,000 in cash admits drug peddling in Shrewsbury

Scott Baillie, aged 34, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court facing drugs charges.

Baillie, of Halfway House, Bridgnorth, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and acquiring/possessing criminal property - namely £955 in cash

The charges relate to offences committed between May and August last year.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of breaking bail conditions, having stayed away from home one night in January this year when he is not allowed to due to a court order.

Baillie will be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on February 26.

He was bailed on the condition that he lives and sleeps at his home address every night. A pre-sentence report will be prepared.