Jailed: Shot drug dealer who moved to Shropshire caught selling to users before police chase

Dante Thompson, was jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court after Judge Anthony Lowe heard how the 25-year-old was running the 'A1' county drugs line in Shropshire – selling crack cocaine, cocaine, and heroin.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply – crack cocaine, heroin and cocaine, as well as dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance, and failing to stop for an accident.

Robert Edwards, prosecuting, said that Thompson, from Walker Road, Walsall, but living in Minsterley, was seen by police meeting with a 'known drug user' on Pengwern Road in Shrewsbury on October 9 last year.

The court heard how detectives followed his VW Golf into Sandringham Court, where he was seen 'gesturing' to two 'known drug users'.

Detective Sergeant Miller approached the car, grabbed the door handle and asked Thompson to stop.

Mr Edwards said the driver swore when he noticed the detective and then drove off, pulling the sergeant over in the process, causing him minor injuries.

Judge Lowe heard how police gave chase with Thompson described as 'weaving' in and out of traffic and overtaking a vehicle outside Woodfield Infant School on Copthorne Road.

Mr Edwards said an oncoming car had to mount the kerb to avoid a head-on crash.