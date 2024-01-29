Firm guilty of providing unlicensed door staff to Shrewsbury nightclub
A firm which provided unlicensed security staff to a Shrewsbury club has been fined.
Ace Security Specialist Limited, and its director, David Hill, were convicted and fined in court on January 18.
Magistrates heard how the firm provided security industry services in the form of a security operative to The Buttermarket between July 10 2021 and November 5 of that year. However, it turned out they did not have a Security Industry Authority (SIA) licence.