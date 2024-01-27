Jail for Shrewsbury sex offender who failed to tell risk manager about new relationship

Ronan Hutchinson, aged 23, stayed at an address in Shrewsbury not approved by his officer on January 22 this year.

The breach of his order also included not telling his manager about a relationship he entered into. As part of his sexual harm prevention order which was imposed by Coleraine Magistrates Court in February last year, Hutchinson must tell his risk offender manager and get it officially approved.

Hutchinson, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to breaching a sexual harm prevention order and failure to comply with sex offenders' register requirements.

Magistrates jailed him for three weeks. No order further orders for costs were made.