Telford police share details of people taken to court between Christmas and New Year

Officers from West Mercia Police have shared details of those charged over the festive period, and this week - it comes with a warning.

In the weekly round-up, PC Paul Brittain, community safety engagement officer for south Telford said: "You’ll see a lot have been arrested and put before the courts for breaching court bail conditions or failing to attend for their court hearings.

"West Mercia Police will actively pursue those that don’t adhere to their conditions or fail to attend so be advised."

Bartosz Gratkowski, 35 of Ash Lea Drive, Donnington, has been charged with common assault. This relates to an incident that occurred at Novella Cocktails in Newport on Boxing Day.

Gratkowski was bailed with conditions to appear before Telford Magistrates Court on February 6.

Lee Moseley, 50 of no fixed abode, was charged with breaching a court order. This relates to an incident in Wellington, Telford on December 27.

Moseley was remanded in custody to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on December 29 where he was released on conditional court bail to appear before Telford Magistrates Court on January 24.

Owen Lewis, 31 of Walker Crescent, St Georges was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threatening to damage or destroy property. The charge relates to an incident in Walker Crescent, Telford on December 27.

Lewis appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on December 29, where he was remanded in custody to appear before Telford Magistrates Court on January 3.

Jason Wishart, 36 of Buxton Road, Dawley, was charged with breaching court bail conditions. Wishart was remanded in custody to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on December 30.

Wishart was released on conditional bail to appear before Telford Magistrates Court on January 4.

Kerry Stevens, 51 of Crescent Road, Hadley, was arrested for failing to attend his court hearing regarding an assault. Stevens was remanded in custody to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on December 30.

Montell Chinno, 28 of Shawfield Close, Sutton Hill, was charged with breaching court bail conditions. Chinno was remanded in custody to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on December 30.

Kenny Church, 35 of Stafford Street, St Georges, was charged with breaching court bail conditions. Church was remanded in custody to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on December 30.

Joshua Lear, 29 of Burcot Row, Wrockwardine, was been recalled to prison with immediate effect.

Andy McNab, 38 of Connomara Meadow, Horsehay, was charged with breaching court bail conditions. McNab was remanded in custody to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on January 1.