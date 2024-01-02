Jewellery and cash stolen from Telford home on Boxing Day

Officers in Telford have launched an appeal following a burglary at a home in Bratton, Telford on Boxing Day.

The incident occurred between 2pm and 6.30pm, with the offender believed to have entered the property through a bedroom window.

Cash and several items of jewellery were reportedly taken from the home.

The offender has been described as a male wearing a black balaclava over his head, a black top and bottoms and wearing black trainers.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 314_I_ of 26122023.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org