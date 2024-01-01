Less than a week to have your say on police budget

Improvements to both emergency and non emergency lines, more officers and more offenders brought to justice are among the pledges being made by the Police and Crime Commisioner, John Campion in his proposales.

A message sent via the force's Neighbourhood Watch system over the weekend said: "One of the biggest decisions PCC John Campion makes every year is setting the policing budget and the wider work to support victims and prevent crime.

"As part of that, the PCC makes choices about the amount of Council Tax you pay to ensure we have the resources and tools we need."

"You should expect to see improvements to the non-emergency (101) and emergency lines (999), the number of police officers will reach the highest establishment figure on record (2,506), Safer Neighbourhood Team numbers will be protected with fewer abstractions, and more offenders will be brought to justice through better quality of investigations."

Everyone can have your say on the proposals by completing the PCC’s consultation before January 7, online at westmercia-pcc.gov.uk/budget2024.