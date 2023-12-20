Man gets £850 court bill after breaking window during run-in with hotel landlady

Telford Magistrates Court heard that Billy Davies had been in the beer garden of the Ellesmere Hotel, in Ellesmere High Street, on May 19, this year, when got into an argument with the landlady.

Davies, aged 20, of Balmer Crescent, Welshampton, near Ellesmere, had been banned from the hotel and became angry when he was asked to leave, the court heard.

Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, said the landlady thought Davies had put his foot through a pane of glass, and that smashed glass had spread over her back. The incident had been recorded on CCTV.