Watch: CCTV appeal after van spotted dumping waste in Telford
The hunt is on for the owner of a van after it was used to dump waste in Telford.
Telford & Wrekin Council has appealed for information after CCTV cameras caught the driver of a white flatbed van dumping waste in Wellington.
The council says the incident took place on Friday, September 27.
A CCTV video shared on social media shows the van pulling out of Prince's Street onto Mill Bank, before pulling onto Bank Road.
The van is then pictured at Urban Gardens, appearing to lift up the flatbed and drive off empty.
In a post on social media, Telford & Wrekin Council said it was seeking to speak to the owner of the van, registration plate NJ07 OHZ.
It added: "We can’t trace them because they haven’t registered it with the DVLA."
Those with information are asked to call 01952 388800.