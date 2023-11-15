Watch: CCTV appeal after van spotted dumping waste in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council has appealed for information after CCTV cameras caught the driver of a white flatbed van dumping waste in Wellington.

The council says the incident took place on Friday, September 27.

A CCTV video shared on social media shows the van pulling out of Prince's Street onto Mill Bank, before pulling onto Bank Road.

Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The van is then pictured at Urban Gardens, appearing to lift up the flatbed and drive off empty.

Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

In a post on social media, Telford & Wrekin Council said it was seeking to speak to the owner of the van, registration plate NJ07 OHZ.

It added: "We can’t trace them because they haven’t registered it with the DVLA."

Those with information are asked to call 01952 388800.