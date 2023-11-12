Driver who failed to stop at zebra crossing ends up with big court bill and points

Gareth Hollinshead, from Rees Piece in Bishop's Castle, ended up facing three charges which came about after he didn't give precedence to a pedestrian on the crossing in April this year.

The 52-year-old was driving an Audi TT in Margate, Kent, at the time of the offence.

It was then found he only had a provisional licence and was alone in the sports car, which wasn't displaying any L-plates. This also meant he was driving without valid insurance.

The case against him was proved at a single justice procedure hearing at Medway Magistrates Court on October 31.

Hollinshead was fined £220 for failing to give precedence at a zebra crossing and driving with a provisional licence and had his licence endorsed for both offences.

A £660 fine and six penalty points were issued for the insurance offence.

He was also ordered to pay a £440 victim surcharge and £90 costs, leaving him with a total court bill of £1,630.