Man remanded accused of burglary and assaulting police
A man has appeared at court charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency service worker.
Published
The hearing followed an incident in Shrewsbury yesterday.
West Mercia Police said: "Simon Budd of Spring Gardens in Shrewsbury entered a not guilty plea when he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.
"The 41-year-old is now set to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, December 11, and was remanded in custody."