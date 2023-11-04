Shropshire Star
Telford man caught smuggling £700k in criminal cash stuffed in bags and suitcase at Dover port

A man who tried to smuggle £700,000 of criminal cash into Europe to apparently give to a charity supporting Ukrainian soldiers has been jailed.

Kamenshtik was caught at the Port of Dover

Evgeniy Kamenshtik, from Telford, was stopped by border control at the Port of Dover in a black Audi, where it was discovered he had a suitcase and two holdalls stuffed with hundreds of thousands of pounds. Kamenshtik had also hidden cash behind plastic panels in the boot.

