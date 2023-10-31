Police have shared an image of a woman who may be able to help with enquiries. Photo: West Mercia Police

Both women were left with serious injuries following an assault on the Wharfage in Ironbridge on Saturday, September 2.

Now, police have shared an image taken from CCTV of a woman who may be able to help with enquiries.

The image shows a woman with what appears to be medium-length hair, wearing a vest top and carrying a shoulder bag.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Between 7pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, September 2, two women suffered serious injuries and required hospital treatment after they were assaulted on the Wharfage in Ironbridge.

"If you know who the woman pictured or have any more information about the attack, please email reactive CID on dl-gcid@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 01952 214646 quoting incident number 00236_I_03092023."