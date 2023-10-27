Jailed: Drug dealer's customers criticised him for not turning up - while he was being nicked by cops

Jack Davies, aged 24, and previously of Malthouse Court, Berriew, admitted one charge of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Magistrates Court.

Robert Edwards, prosecuting, said the emergency services had been called to a report of a car crash at Oswestry on May 26, 2021, where they found Davies.

Mr Edwards said that while being dealt with by police Davies had asked officers to retrieve his wallet from his car.

When they did they found four wraps of cocaine and around £300 in cash inside.

A further search of the car revealed a 'finger nail sized' rock of cocaine.

Officers also found a mobile telephone, which was said to be 'constantly ringing' and receiving text messages.

Mr Edwards told the court that the value of the drugs discovered was between £2,880 and £3,050.

While being interviewed by police the mobile phone was said to be ringing and receiving messages with one stating: "You're a **** dealer. Deliveries?"

Asked why he had been sent the message Davies replied: "I was meant to take drugs to my friends but obviously can't because I am here."

Kevin Jones, mitigating, said Davies deserved credit for his early guilty plea and had only been dealing to pay for his own drug debts.

He said Davies, who is already in prison on unrelated matters, no longer used drugs.

Sentencing him, Judge Recorder Adrian Jack said: "It is suggested the reason you were dealing is because you were a drug addict yourself. That however in my judgement is small mitigation."