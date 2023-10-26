Ellesmere man banned from part of town after assaulting woman and destroying her phone

An Ellesmere man who assaulted a woman and destroyed her mobile phone and doors in her house will be sentenced at crown court.

Wayne Allum, aged 52, attacked the victim in Ellesmere on Sunday, damaging her phone, the front door and a bedroom door at the same time.

Allum, of High Street, Ellesmere, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Magistrates adjourned his sentence to November 21 at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Allum was granted bail on the conditions he does not contact the victim or enter an area of Ellesmere specified by the court.

A pre-sentence report has been ordered.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

