COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR PIC - Patrick Mulvaney. 29/8/2011. GV of the Kidderminster Magistrates and County Court building, off Comberton Hill, Kidderminster..

Wayne Allum, aged 52, attacked the victim in Ellesmere on Sunday, damaging her phone, the front door and a bedroom door at the same time.

Allum, of High Street, Ellesmere, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Magistrates adjourned his sentence to November 21 at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Allum was granted bail on the conditions he does not contact the victim or enter an area of Ellesmere specified by the court.